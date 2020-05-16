Spread the love



















42 people arrive from Dubai, quarantined in Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar: All the 42 people who came from Dubai in an Air India flight on May 14 have been quarantined in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Air India flight number AI-1996 reached New Delhi with 42 diaspora from Dubai. All 42 NRIs were tested for Covid under the protocol. After the test, all the passengers have been quarantined at Hotel Golf View in Sector-37, Noida.

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said that out of these 42 people, 13 belong to Gautam Budh Nagar, 1 to Aligarh, 9 to Rampur, 4 to Saharanpur, 3 to Moradabad, 4 to Meerut, 1 to Bijnor, 1 to Hapur, 1 to Gorakhpur and 2 to Delhi.

A total of 242 corona infected cases have been reported so far in the district out of which four patients have died, while a total of 169 have been discharged from the hospital, and 69 are being treated in the hospital.

