43rd All India Major Port Lawn Tennis Tournament 2024-25 Inaugurated at NMPA

Mangalore: The 43rd All India Major Port Lawn Tennis Tournament 2024-25 was inaugurated today at the NMP Sports Complex, NMPA today. The tournament, held under the banner of the Major Ports Sports Control Board and organized by the NMP Sports Council, will witness three days of intense competition among India’s leading major ports between 05 – 07 March 2025.

The event was inaugurated by Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, and Shri Padmanabhachar K, IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA, in the presence of the Capt. Manoj Joshi, President and Shri. Ramesh K. General Secretary of the NMP Sports Council. The tournament brought together players from eight major ports across the country, divided into two competitive pools:

Pool A – New Mangalore Port, Chennai Port, Mormugao Port, Vishakhapatnam Port

Pool B – Paradip Port, Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Deendayal Port

The opening matches saw thrilling action on the courts:

Match 1: Vishakhapatnam Port defeated Chennai Port with a close 3-2 victory.

Match 2: Host team NMPA secured a strong 3-1 win against Mormugao Port.

The championship will continue over the next two days, culminating in the final showdown, where the best teams will battle for the coveted title.