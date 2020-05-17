Spread the love



















44-year-old Man with COVID’19 Symptoms Dies in Udupi

Udupi: A 44-year-old man with coronavirus like symptoms has died at the District Government hospital on Sunday, May 17.

According to the District Health Officer Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda, the 44-year-old man from Bannanje was suffering from cold and fever for 3 days. On May 17, he was rushed to the District Hospital, Udupi where he breathed his last.

According to the primary investigations, the man died due to cardiac arrest.

As a precautionary measure, his throat swab has been sent for test to confirm whether he was suffering from Covid-19.

