48-year-old man dies in Bus – Jeep collision at Karkala, two injured

Karkala: In a tragic incident at Manjarpalke in Nitte village, a head-on collision between a bus and a Bolero Jeep claimed the life of one individual and left two others seriously injured on Sunday, December 10.

The accident occurred when a Mumbai-bound bus, collided head-on with a Bolero. The victims are from a family from Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district. They had travelled to Nandalike from Jayapura for a family event at their residence in Nandalike, Karkala taluk.

Due to the impact, Shivappa (48) died on the spot while rwo others, Manju (45) and Sujaya (28), sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Manipal Hospital.

12 passengers from the bus were taken to Karkala Hospital for further treatment.

The local police, arrived at the spot for further investigations.