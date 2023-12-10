Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA ) hosts a Razzling Dazzling & Glittering ‘Christmas Celebrations’ of All Times, which mesmerized and Enthralled the Audience to the MAX!



Mangaluru: “This Christmas Celebration hosted by KORWA was the best organized so far, had lots of fun, music, dance and extravaganza”; “Wow- simply awesome with a touch of a variety of music, dance and songs, never seen so much fun in their earlier Christmas celebrations”; “This Christmas Celebration put up by KORWA simply rocked and enthralled the jam-packed audience”-these are some of the many compliments that the members of the audience had to say about this year’s Christmas Celebrations hosted by ‘Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA)’ and I truly agree with them. The combination of Music, Dance, Songs, and Entertainment simply made this event a memorable one, and kudos to the committee members of KORWA for their efforts in making this event magnificent and Superb.

For the past 22 years, the members of KORWA have been working as the hands and feet of Jesus Christ, and have always focused on their objective to foster a feeling of brotherhood, lend a helping hand to the needy, and become a ray of hope in their lives. And today, Saturday, 9 December 2023 KORWA has organized this incredible Christmas Celebration to share the spirit of Christmas with the ones who are dearest to Jesus. And that’s the dearest Children, who are most loved, by God, by Jesus, and by all at KORWA..The joy and smile of the children was all that was needed to make this season brighter, and this programme proved it.

“Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat”-said Saint Mother Teresa; Quoting Pope Francis where he had said, “In a world where there is so much wealth, so many resources to feed everyone, it is unfathomable that there are so many poor persons. Poverty today is a cry. I believe in the kindness of others, and that I must love them without fear. None of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and social justice. The world tells us to seek success, power, and money; God tells us to seek humility, service, and love.”

KORWA COMMITTEE MEMBERS (L-R)- Henry Fernandes (PRO); Ms Victoria Mabel Menezes (Cultural Secretary); Ronald Vaz (Secretary); Suraj Rebello (Vice President) Lancy D’souza (President); Henry Castelino (Treasurer); and Mrs. Gretta Gomes (Joint Secretary)

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Therefore the members of KORWA came together to celebrate and rejoice in God’s unconditional love for mankind. I think Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) members have done the right thing again by sharing the spirit of Christmas with the less-fortunate children of the few Orphanages/Ashrams, and this year too they organized the programme with lots of fun and frolic, including a large audience of Children.

Every year, KORWA celebrates it with a bang inviting hundreds of less-privileged children from various orphanages, to this BIG programme comprising of music, dance, fun and frolic, and Santa Claus making a guest appearance to cheer the children and adults. Christmas is life, and these less-privileged children are the future life of the world. Children are God’s gift to us. We should be grateful to the members of KORWA for showing their love towards these children, thereby bringing smiles to their faces. Christmas is all about sharing and giving, and hereby we have the KORWA members who shared the art of their wealth with these children, thereby showing the perfect example of Christmas. While the KORWA members entertained the children with goodies, in return the Children entertained them with dances, Christmas carol singing etc and everyone enjoyed thoroughly, equally and joyfully.

The programme began with the boys and girls who took pride as the flag bearers marched to the rhythm, in synchrony, to symbolize love and fraternity, escorted by the dignitaries of the occasion along with board members of KORWA, which was followed through a prayer song. The programme was inaugurated by Chief Guest Rev Fr. Vincent Monteiro-the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Bendore; joined by guests of honour former MLA J R Lobo; Fr Melwyn D’cunha-Capuchin priest; joined by KORWA committee members- Founder President Louis Lobo; present president Lancy D’souza; Vice President Suraj Rebello; Secretary Ronald Vas; Treasurer Henry Castelino; Joint secretary Ms Gretta Gomes; Cultural Secretary Ms Victoria Mabel Menezes; PRO Henry Fernandes, former Presidents Lancy Menezes, and Archibald Menezes, all of KORWA.

The welcome address was delivered by President Lancy D’souza, followed by J R Lobo addressing the audience, where he said, ” For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Today, we as a family, have come together to celebrate and rejoice in God’s unconditional love for mankind. It is a beautiful programme, celebrating Christmas with the less privileged children, and Korwa members are doing a yeomen service by entertaining and putting smiles on the faces of these children during the Christmas season. It is a true way of celebrating Christmas. It is not a family festival but a festival of unity, brotherhood and joy. We celebrate the coming of Jesus to save us from sin. And we celebrate his coming as Christmas. Christmas is all about Sharing and Giving, and Korwa has done the right way to mark the joyous Christmas among these children “.

Rev. Fr. Vincent Monteiro spoke on the importance of Christmas, and how it should be celebrated among everyone with peace, joy and happiness. He said, ” Christmas is the time to celebrate joy with our neighbours, the poor and downtrodden forgetting caste, creed and religion. Jesus came to this world and he loved the poor and the downtrodden. We are distributing cakes and sweets within the family. Instead of celebrating Christmas with our people, let’s celebrate Christmas with the less fortunate in society like Jesus taught. When we understand the true meaning of Christmas and share the joy it will be a real celebration. But we need to ask whether we should celebrate Christmas when there are so many killings going on in Gaza and Israel. We need to compliment KORWA members for bringing the joy of Christmas among the less-fortunate children”

Now it was time for sheer entertainment the children were all set to enthrall the audience with their performances- to begin with performances by St Gerosa Hostel children; Shalom Educational and Charitable Trust children; Infant Jesus orphanage children, Mary Hill. Infant Mary Hostel Kulshekar children; Capitanio Convent children; St Angela’s Girls Home, Bejai; and DeMercede Orphanage Paneer.

Following the children’s performances, Ms Glory with her charming and unique voice and her performance gave the taste of the flavour of Meghalaya through her melodious song. Magician Don Vittla mesmerized the audience with his superb magic; followed by the most popular Dance troupe in Mangaluru the “Show Stoppers; then it was incredible singing by Dr. Ujwala Achar: 5th Performance was instrumental by Reuben Machado and Dolwyn Kolagiri; (Reuben leads the band Winds & Keys, showcasing his versatility with instruments like flute, saxophone, guitar, harmonica, and more. His musical prowess extends to the big screen, having played flute for T-series in songs sung by renowned artists, and has been a part of A R Rahman’s Troupe).

Then came The Lady with a Golden Voice, to put the audience in trans with her rendition of a super hit Romantic song, the multi-talented Mrs. Priya Menezes; Ms Marie Rebello and Susan Misquith gave an incredible dance performance; then it was a song by the Lorna of Mangalore Ms. Alina Peris who swept audience feet with her enchanting voice, accompanied by Russel on the keyboard; followed by song by Elton JD; Nicky Pinto and his team gave a mind-blowing dance performances;

Sponsors were felicitated on the occasion by President Lancy D’souza, including Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean; and also the performers. The Band of Versatile singers “ The Mistletoe” sang Christmas carols, and it was time for the arrival of two Santa Claus who distributed goodies and school bags to the 700-plus children. Applause to Brandon Braganza and His team of Mistletoe -Alina, Sanjana, Blanche, Elton JD, Amy, Glory, Rishel, Reuben, Russel, Nicole, Hayden, Disha, Alaina, Ketan, Anthony, Emisutnga, Rouchelle and Alisha. The vote of thanks was proposed by General Secretary of Korwa Ronald Vaz, and the show was meticulously and eloquently compared by Dr Jasmine D’souza, who kept kept audience glued to their seats, with her witty punchlines.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “If we believe Christmas is about peace, then we must convey peace, by giving peace to those around us and by reaching out to others as a peacemaker. If we believe Christmas is about light, then light must shine in our lives, as we brighten up the lives of our brothers and sisters. If Christmas is about love, then love must be at the heart of our lives, as we bring love to those who need to be understood and cared for. If Christmas is about joy, then our lives must radiate joy and we must smile and be happy wherever we are. If Christmas is about hope, hope must grow in our hearts and we must bring hope to those who are down and feel despair.”

Christmas is not a family festival, but is a festival of unity, brotherhood and joy, celebrating the coming of Jesus to save us from sin- and we celebrate his coming as Christmas. Christmas is the time to celebrate joy with our neighbours, the poor and downtrodden forgetting caste, creed and religion. Jesus came to this world and he loved the poor and the downtrodden. To celebrate Christmas with the less fortunate in society, we need to compliment KORWA members for bringing the joy of Christmas to the less-fortunate children.



