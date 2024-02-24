4th Test: 350 will be a good total to reach for England, says Ollie Robinson



Ranchi: England’s fast-bowler Ollie Robinson, who will resume his innings from 31 off 60 balls on day two of the fourth Test against India at the JSCA International Stadium, believes 350 should be a good total for the visitors to challenge the hosts on a pitch with a lot of cracks.

England will resume day two’s play on 302-7 with premier batter Joe Root on 106 off 226 balls and in an unbroken 57-run partnership with Robinson for the eighth wicket. “Me and Jimmy (James Anderson) were licking our lips up there watching that first hour yesterday, but when the ball got a bit softer it played OK.”

“Yesterday we were looking at 250, but we are at 300 and if we can get to 350 and the wicket breaks up a little, it would be a good total. So I think for us going forward today, it’ll be about early wickets and then Tom Hartley and our spinners looking for those cracks and using that variable bounce,” said Robinson to broadcasters.

He was also in praise of India’s debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep, who took out the England top-order in a sensational morning spell. “He (Akash Deep) bowled really well. Someone we have looked at on how he bowled and used the crease. It is about hitting the right lengths and allowing the pitch to do the rest.”

Robinson was also in praise of how Root applied himself to the pitch and situation to get England out of trouble. “But the way Joe played yesterday showed how to play on this pitch and how he applied himself, it was quite different to how we usually go about things but it was incredible so you can definitely bat on it.”

“We did chat about it in the middle (about Root ramping to 100). He really wanted to do it! But I think he thought one better and the cover drive was all right anyway! It is about keeping my training going and whenever I am called upon I am ready to play (and support Root).”