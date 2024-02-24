Man stabbed to death by four snatchers in Delhi



New Delhi: A 32-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times allegedly by four unidentified men, who fled away with his bag and mobile phone in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Narender, a resident of Mandawali.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Mandawali police station in which the caller stated that he with his friend Narender went to DDA Park in front of CNG Gas Station, IP Extension, to have some liquor.

“Four unknown persons came and stabbed Narender multiple times and took away his bag and mobile phone,” said a senior police official.

“The injured person was taken to LBS hospital where the doctor declared him to be brought dead,” said the official.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Investigation is going on to trace the accused persons” the official added.