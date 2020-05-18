Spread the love



















5 UP policemen punished for laxity in checking cow slaughter



Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Five policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been sent to the police lines for their failure to check cow slaughter incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

At least 10 complaints of cow slaughter were reported from the Kundarki area in the district over the past week and no arrests had been made so far.

In one such complaint, a cow was stolen from the Raonagala village and slaughtered in a mango orchard in the neighbouring Mohammad Jamapur village.

Hariom Saini, a farmer whose cow went missing, stated in the police complaint that after a brief search, he found a carcass lying in the next village.

“By slaughtering my cow, my sentiments have been hurt and the accused have also directly affected my livelihood, as the cow was a major source of income for my family,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak said that the Kundarki SHO and his team had not taken adequate action.

He added that along with the SHO, Inspector Prempal Singh, two Sub-Inspectors Amarpal Singh and Raj Singh, and two constables Kashish Kumar and Abdul Mutaliv, have been sent to the lines. An inquiry has also been ordered against them.

Inspector Ajaypal Singh has been given charge of the police station now.

Area circle officer Mahendra Singh, meanwhile, said that four teams have been asked to conduct raids and arrest those ‘actively’ involved in cow slaughtering in the area.

