GoM to meet today to review and monitor eco package



New Delhi: A meeting of group of ministers (GoM) with the responsibility of monitoring Rs 21 lakh crore special economic package is to take place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani among others will attend the meeting to be held at 12 noon on Monday.

The GoM is likely to review the announcement of the economic revival package totalling an economic value of Rs 21 lakh crore by Finance Minister Sitharaman on five consecutive days.

The economic package will tend to the needs of the MSME sector, as well as reform certain agricultural infrastructure in the country. The central government has stepped up reforms for sectors including coal, minerals, defence production, air space management, and airports.

The GoM is also likely to strategize how the benefits of the economic package reach to the needy and the most vulnerable as they are the ones who are the hardest hit by the prolonged lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

