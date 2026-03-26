50 residents rescued from high-rise fire in Ahmedabad, no casualties

Ahmedabad: Around 50 residents were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Ahmedabad’s Shela area on Thursday morning, with officials crediting the building’s fire safety systems and a swift response for preventing casualties.

The incident was reported at about 7.58 a.m. in flat C-302 on the third floor at the Sky City building near O7 Road.

According to fire officials, flames spread to the upper floor, and thick smoke quickly filled multiple levels of the building, triggering an emergency response. “Due to heavy smoke, nearly 40 to 50 residents were initially moved to the terrace as a precautionary measure. All of them were later brought down safely through the staircase,” a senior fire department official said.

Officials said the building’s in-house fire system was functional and helped initiate immediate firefighting efforts before fire brigade teams arrived. “The fire was brought under control in time. There were no injuries or casualties reported,” an official added.

A total of 18 vehicles were deployed as part of the operation, including six 20 KL water bowsers, one 12 KL water tanker, a hydraulic platform, a mini fire fighter, eight first responder vehicles (Bolero), one first responder (Scorpio), and an ambulance.

Fire crews focused on containing the blaze and ventilating the smoke-filled structure to enable safe evacuation. In all, 73 personnel took part in the operation, comprising 41 firemen, five jamadars, 19 drivers, three station officers, three divisional officers, one deputy chief fire officer and one additional chief fire officer.

The coordinated effort ensured that residents, including families on higher floors, were evacuated without panic escalating into injuries. Fire officials said the blaze originated in a single flat but spread upwards, likely aided by interior materials, though the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

“An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the precise cause of the fire,” the official said.

Authorities indicated that a detailed assessment of the building’s fire preparedness and compliance with safety norms will be part of the ongoing inquiry.