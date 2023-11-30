52-year-old Bus Driver Dies in Bike – Car accident at Hemmady

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old bus driver died on the spot after his motorbike hit a speeding car on NH 66 at Hemmady near Dairy Circle on November 30 evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mahabala Poojary (52), a resident of Vandse. He was working as a driver in a private Bus.

According to sources, Mahabala Poojary was returning from duty on a Two-wheeler after parking his bus in Kundapur. While he took a turn near the Dairy Circle, a car coming from the opposite direction hit his motorbike. Mahabala was thrown to the ground where he sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Kundapur Traffic Police visited the spot and are investigating.