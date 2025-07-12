Celebrating a Legacy: 40 Years of Homeopathic Care at Father Muller’s

Nestled along the scenic coastline of Karnataka in the vibrant city of Mangalore, the administrative center of South Kanara a prominent maritime district lays a remarkable institution, The Kankanady Hospital which stands out as a beacon of healthcare excellence. Renowned for its comprehensive medical services, it is proudly embodied in its official title. Muller’s Charitable Institutions – A legacy of compassionate care and unwavering commitment to the community.

The Genesis of a Legacy

It all began in the year 1878. Along with the Jesuits from Venice sent to start colleges in India came a visionary Homoeopath none other than Rev Fr Augustus Muller. Hedispensed Homoeopathic medicines to students for a variety of ailments. The noble hearted Fr Muller had brought a chest of Homoeopathic medicines from Catellan, a Homoeopathic firm in Paris. Driven by profound compassion, he committed himself entirely to tending the sick and impoverished—those neglected and abandoned by society, offering them hope and care. This young man with a vision and a mission sailing through the rough seas and reached Mangaluru with a unique message to Heal and Comfort the ailing sick and serve mankind. His step was a great leap for medical science. His profound compassion and selfless efforts knew no limits and were regardless of the differences of caste, creed and religion.In the early days of his career at St Aloysius College, Mangalore, while dedicated to teaching, he also began offering Homoeopathic care to students and nearby residents. As word spread and the number of patients grew steadily and to accommodate the growing number of patients, he relocated to Kankanady hills under a banyan tree and continued his mission of healing and comforting the sick through Homoeopathy.

Fr Muller Charitable Institutions was founded in the year 1880 which began as a small “Homoeopathic Poor Dispensary” for the poor at Kankanady, Mangaluru.Fr Muller used to relieve the sufferings of the sick by giving Homoeopathic medicines. Thus, he became a pioneer in the World of Homoeopathy in South India.

Fr Muller also established a home for leprosy patients in the year 1883 at this very campus. It was known as “St Joseph’s Leprosy Hospital” and thus was set as a Rehabilitation centre to provide them a dignified job & respect. Since then the institution has been making tremendous progress.

Our mission statement is to be progressive in providing holistic healthcare services to all and to ensure global standards in Medical education to create and foster centre of excellence for Medical research.

The decision to start a Homoeopathic Medical College was taken during the Centenary celebration of Father Muller Charitable institutions in the year 1985 which was graced by Saint Theresa of Kolkata popularly known as Mother Theresa and thus was the birth of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital. Since then, the Homoeopathic Medical College as progressed immensely and is enlisted as one of the top Homeopathic Medical Colleges in India. The college provides world-class learning facility in a competent and collaborative atmosphere to help the students to make a mark for themselves in the Homoeopathic world and grooms a new generation of professionals making them competent enough to face the challenges.

The Healing Science of Homoeopathy

Homoeopathy cures a larger percentage of cases than any other method of treatment and is beyond doubt safer, more economical and most complete medical science” says Mahatma Gandhi. The term Homoeopathy is derived from the Greek words Homeos, meaning “similar,” and pathos, meaning “suffering.” The medicines used in this system of therapeutics are chosen according to the Law of Similars ,a fundamental Homeopathic principle based on the observed relationship between a medicine’s ability to produce a specific constellation of signs and symptoms in a healthy individual and the same medicine’s ability to cure a sick patient with similar signs and symptoms.

Homoeopathy is one of the leading alternative systems of medicine worldwide introduced by Dr Samuel Hahnemann (1755 – 1843). It is practiced in more than 65 countries and recognized as the 2nd largest medical system in the world by World Health Organization.

Homoeopathy as a science of medical treatment has a philosophy of its own and its therapeutics are based on certain fundamental principles which are quite distinct and different from those of other School of medical sciences.

The Homoeopathic system of medicine is safe and based on the individual constitution and totality of expressions. It believes in holistic, totalistic and individualistic mode through the well known constitutional approach which forms the corner stone of homoeopathic practice.

Homeopathy is one of the most popular medical systems in India. It is one of the Medicine systems in the AYUSH

Educating with Excellence

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), a unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI)is presently situated at Deralakatte and is proud to announce the Ruby Jubilee Celebrations of its 40 years of service to the society, on 14thJuly 2025, Monday from 5pm to 10pm at Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady under the able leadership of Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI and Rev Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H.

The college is proud to announce the launch of Ruby Jubilee Student Welfare Scholarship Fund as part of Ruby Jubilee celebrations, with an aim to support deserving and financially challenged students in pursuing their academic goals, under the initiative of the Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

The admissions are open for the under graduates and the post graduates. The college is approved for an intake of 100 undergraduate and 48 postgraduate students. Admission to the undergraduate program is through the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), while candidates seeking postgraduate admission are required to qualify the AIAPGET (All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test).

“Cure with Care – The Hospital’s Promise”

The Out Patient Department at Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical college and Hospital functions from morning 9:00a.m. To 12:45 p.m and in the afternoon from 1:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m

There is Treatment available for a variety of Skin complaints such as Psoriasis , Irritant contact dermatitis, Allergy and other respiratory disorders, Migraine and other headaches ,Leg and foot ulcers, varicose veins, Kidney stones ,Thyroid related complaints ,Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, spondylosis, IVDP Constipation, gastric ulcer and other related digestive disorders, Paralysis and other neurological conditions ,Depression, fear, anxiety & sleeplessness,Menstrual irregularities, PCOS , infertility ,Diseases related to children such as tonsillitis ,adenoid , worm complaints , ADHD by well experienced doctors.

• There is also an inpatient department where 24 hours service is available

• General ward, Semi private and private ward facility is available

• In the general ward Registration and admission charges, professional charges bed, food and nursing service charges are free

• Screening unit, casualty services and day care facility is available with a modernized autoclave and laundry with a Hygienic canteen

The hospital also has a Physiotherapy unit, x rayunit, ECG facility and clinical laboratory.The hospital also has awell equipped Naturopathy and yoga unit with experienced faculty having yoga sessions, massage therapy and other treatment procedures.

The hospital has Specialty Clinics which include Diabetes, cancer, osteoarthritis, vitiligo, Kidney stone, Headache and Migraine, Allergy and Asthma for adults and children, PCOD and infertility, Rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory joint disorders, Thyroid disorders, Psoriasis, warts and corns, gastrointestinal disorders and Back pain

The hospital also provides health card benefits for the public which include general health check up, comprehensive health check up, women health check up and child health check up.The doctors are also available for online consultation globally

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has a Palliative care centre to cater to the needs of the terminally ill patients with the motto of ‘Care and Comfort ‘. It aims to offer holisticpalliative therapy to the patients with incurable life limiting conditions and to provide relief from distressing systems throughHomoeopathy,yoga, Naturopathy and modern medicine

For more information contact Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Outpatient/Inpatient Unit 0824-2203901/9459456633

About the author

Dr Deepa Pais

Deputy Medical Superintendent

Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Deralakatte

Mangalore

Contact no 9880048538