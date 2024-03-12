53rd National Safety Week Observed at New Mangalore Port Authority

Mangaluru: The 53rd National Safety Week was successfully observed at NMPA from March 4th, 2024, to March 11th, 2024. The week-long campaign aimed to renew the commitment of all stakeholders, including employees, terminal operators, port users, dock workers, and the general public, to prioritize safety practices throughout the year.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) Excellence.” This theme highlighted the critical role strong safety leadership plays in achieving excellence in environmental, social, and governance aspects within the port operations.

The week was kicked off on March 4th with an inaugural function where port employees, staff, and users participated in a safety pledge ceremony. Throughout the week, various programs and competitions were held to raise awareness and encourage safe work practices.

The valedictory function took place on March 11th, 2024, at the NMPA Auditorium. Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, presided over the function. Dr. G. Srinikethan, President, Institution Innovation Council Director, (Technical Research), NITTE, Mangalore, was the Guest of Honour.

Dr. G. Srinikethan, President of IICD, NITTE, Mangalore, addressed the audience at the valedictory function of the 53rd National Safety Week at New Mangalore Port Authority. He expressed his honour to be present, reflecting on his four-decade-long association with the port and witnessing its growth. Dr. G. Srinikethan highlighted the transformation in cargo handling operations globally, emphasizing the shift from manual labour to mechanization, resulting in enhanced safety standards. He stressed the importance of prevention over cure, particularly in hazardous cargo handling.

In summary, the Chief Guest emphasized the evolving safety practices in port operations, the importance of continuous training, and the necessity of stringent safety protocols, particularly in handling hazardous cargo.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, emphasized the importance of safety in his presidential speech during the valedictory function of the 53rd National Safety Week at New Mangalore Port. He urged everyone to follow safety measures in daily activities as safety starts from home. He added that despite handling a massive amount of cargo, the port has managed to keep accidents and fatalities minimal.

The chairman stressed the importance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in maintaining safety standards, sharing instances where he provided immediate SOPs to deal with incidents. He highlighted the significance of rail transportation over road transportation to prevent accidents, despite facing pressures and urged all stakeholders to prioritize safety, collective action and commitment to safety.

Other dignitaries including Shri. K.G. Nath, Dy. Chairman, Shri. Padmanabhachar. K, (IOFS), CVO, and Shri Gopinath, Asst. Director (Safety), Inspectorate of Dock Safety, NMPA, also graced the occasion.