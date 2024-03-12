St Aloysius (DTBU) holds ‘KENSHO’- intercollegiate Literary Competition

Mangaluru: The Department of English, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru holds an anIntercollegiate Literary Competition ‘KENSHO – to look within’ on 11th March, 2024 in LF Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.

Prof Parinita, Chairperson, Department of English, Mangalore University was the Chief Guest. Rev.Fr Vincent Pinto, SJ, Finance Officer of the College was the Guest of Honour.Dr Denis Fernandes, Principalin-Charge presided over the function.

Prof ParinitaIn her inaugural address, emphasized on the need of looking within in a world obsessed by outward appearances. Dr Charles Furtado, Director of Administrative Block offered his felicitations. 17 colleges around the state and the neighbouring areas had registered for the various events, which include Theatre, Debate, Mock Press, Quiz and Murder Mystery.

MsSeverine Pinto was the host of the inaugural function.MsAmritha C, staff coordinator welcomed the audience, Mr Bidappa M.A., staff coordinator introduced the Chief Guest.FathimathShama, student coordinator, delivered the vote of thanks.

The valedictory was held at 4.30 p.m. in the LF Rasquinha Hall. DrSavilUchil of Kasharp Fitness was the Chief Guest. For the theatre lovers of Mangalore, KENSHO, the Department of English in association with RangaAdhyana Kendra will be organising a play titled, “Manto’s Court”. This is an original production by the students of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University)based on some of the short stories of SaadatHasanManto. The play was staged on March 12th 2024 at 4.30 pm in LF Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.



