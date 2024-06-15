58 children rescued from liquor distillery in MP, says NCPCR

Bhopal: In a major crackdown, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) along with the police rescued 58 children from a liquor distillery in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Of the rescued children, 19 were girls. They were working in SOM Distilleries in Raisen district, around 50 km away from the state capital Bhopal.

Notably, SOM Distilleries and Breweries is an ISO-certified group of companies for manufacturing and supplying beer, IMFL (India Made Foreign Liquor) and RTD (Ready to Drink).

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo told IANS that most of the children rescued had burnt hands due to exposure to harsh chemicals.

He said the children have been shifted to a “safer place” and a legal process has been initiated against the factory owner for utilizing child labour.

“Children with severely burnt and wounded hands from exposure to harsh chemicals and alcohol were transported daily by their employer in a school bus, where they worked for 12-14 hours every day,” Kanungo said.

He further said legal action has also been initiated against an excise officer, whose office was on the premises of the distillery.

As per government norms, it is mandatory for an excise officer to be present on the premises of the distillery to supervise the working and operations of the unit.