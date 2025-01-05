5th Test: We feel so privileged to have achieved what we have, says Cummins

Sydney: Australia captain Pat Cummins had never won a Border-Gavaskar Trophy before, but the 2024/25 season gave him and the hosts’ to clinch the series after a decade. Reflecting on the 3-1 series win, after beating India by six wickets at Sydney, Cummins said the team felt very privileged over winning the series on their home soil.

“It’s unreal. It is the one that a few of us didn’t have. The boys have had their eye on it and it has lived up to the hype. We were just clear with the plans. Wanted to minimise the runs. We knew it was going to be a tricky wicket. The batters had a good method. Ultimately it worked out.

“Immensely proud. We have spent a lot of time as a group. Perth was not as bad as it seems. We have had a lot of fun along the way. Some success along the way is always nice. We feel so privileged to have achieved what we have. It’s such a special group. Really proud with what we’ve been able to achieve and hopefully having the best time of our lives as we’re doing it all together,” said Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also said playing this series is now one of his favourite series while playing Test cricket for Australia, especially with 837,879 fans collectively attending all five matches. “It’ll go down as one of my favourite series. Thanks to Rohit and Jasprit. The fans have made this series.

“It shows why Test cricket’s the best format. Every venue was incredible – MCG was great, and three sellouts in Sydney. It is such a special day in the calendar (pink Test). It is something I grew up with. We are celebrating such a great cause.”

Cummins also showered praise on debutants Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Beau Webster, as well as on batting mainstays Travis Head and Steve Smith. “Three debutants this series and all came in and contributed. Beau today was fantastic.

“Pretty happy with how I played throughout the series. In some key moments, some of our mainstays really stood up in those key moments, these people have turned up. You need to do that to beat a side like India.”

Scott Boland, who got the Player of the Match award for his game haul of 10-76, including a six-fer in the second innings, said it felt awesome to be a part of the side winning the series against India.

“That will be nice. It’s been a really enjoyable couple of months. I didn’t think I would take too much part in the series. But I was prepared. Just got my body right, did some gym work, and here I am. To win 3-1 against India hasn’t been done for a while. It was awesome. I am just happy to play the part whenever possible,” he said.