6 of wedding party killed in SUV-truck collision near Nagpur



Nagpur (Maharashtra): Six persons returning after attending a wedding were killed and one more seriously wounded when their SUV collided with a soybean laden truck early on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Sonkhamb village on the Katol-Kalmeshwar Road at around 1 a.m., when the Qualis was speeding from Nagpur to Katol and rammed with the truck.

While three persons succumbed instantly, the other three victims died during treatment at a local hospital, while the critically injured man has been shifted to Government Medical Hospital in Nagpur.

The deceased have been identified as Mayur M. Ingle, 26; Vaibhav S. Chikhale, 32; Sudhark R. Mankar, 42; Ajay D. Chikhale, 45; Vitthal D. Thote, 45 and Ramesh O. Helondey, 48, and their bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The police have arrested the driver of the truck for the mishap and are investigating the exact causes of the accident which left the Qualis in a crumpled heap of metal on the road.