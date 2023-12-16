The Aloysian STAFF as ONE FAMILY Unleashed the Spirit of a Joyous CHRISTMAS, during the Christmas Celebrations held at LCRI Hall in St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru on Friday, 15 December 2023



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous) , Mangaluru Faculty is not only good at teaching…St Aloysius Office Staff is not only good at clerical work….St Aloysius Maintenance staff not only good at keeping the campus clean…they are all good at ENTERTAINING PEOPLE too, and this was witnessed during the CHRISTMAS TEACHING & NON-STAFF CELEBRATION held on Friday, 15 December at LCRI Hall of St Aloysius College at 10 am. The Chief Guest for the Celebration was Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru, joined by Guest of honour Dr Jayaprakash Gowda-NAAC Coordinator, St Aloysius College; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar, St Aloysius College; Fr Vincent Pinto SJ-Finance Officer, St Aloysius College; among others.

Christmas has a magical aura that seems to draw everyone into the spirit of celebration. Colourful Christmas trees, glimmering candles, sumptuous cakes, melodious carols and Santa Claus act as the face of Christmas festivity. But the real spirit of Christmas is “about loving, caring and sharing the goodness and graces of God’s love for His people, and the coming of Jesus. St Aloysius College had a unique idea by hosting the Christmas Celebration with the teaching and non-teaching staff along with a fellowship meal, and the celebration was a BLAST, proving that Aloysian Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff can ROCK!

The programme began with a prayer by Fr Royston, followed by a melodious Christmas carol sung by the college Clerical staff. Various games were conducted by Dr Mona Mendonca and Manoj Fernandes- Staff coordinators, and everyone participated enthusiastically and had lots of fun. The Star attraction of one of the games was Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ, who put his heart and soul to grab the prize in that game, but unfortunately couldn’t succeed at all, there is a saying “Participation is important, and winning is not ?”

Chief Guest Sr Jacintha D’souza gave an elaborate and meaningful message of Christmas during her speech, where she said, “Christmas brings joy in everyone’s face. When we pronounce the word “Christmas”, there is always a smile. While Christmas is celebrated many forget Christ, he is neglected and left out. Instead, we need to make place for Christ, because He is the one who was sent by God to save us and since he loves us. Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we! Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand! Let’s celebrate Christmas meaningfully, and also share and give”

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, ” We should all remember that Christmas is a feast for all, irrespective of caste or creed. Christmas is celebrated with joy and harmony by all faiths, and we are seeing right here in the audience, with the Aloysian family from all various communities. Christmas is a feast to promote peace, goodwill, love and harmony in the community. This year the Christmas fun in our campus is minimal due to exams and other activities, but the Christmas spirit is still in the air. We need to remember three things during Christmas- Inclusivity ; Diversity and Solidarity. Let’s celebrate Christmas as an Aloysian family. We have all people here living with unity and love without any effects of communal harmony. Let us all look forward to living in harmony, peace, love and caring, May the Christmas season bring a new freshness, a new hope and a new strength today and through this New Year! “

Guest of honour Dr Jayaprakash Gowda based on teachings of Swami Vivekananda stressed that the primary aim of any religion is to help others, and during Christmas this should be kept in our minds, to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas of sharing and giving. Worship of God and service to mankind should be our motto, he said. The guest appearance of Santa Claus impersonated by Clarence Serrao, the CSC Coordinator at St Aloysius College added more fun and charm for the celebration. The programme was eloquently and professionally compered by Ms alita Maria D’sa, from dept of English.

Christmas is celebrated with joy and harmony by all faiths, and we are seeing right here in the audience, with people from all various communities. Christmas is a feast to promote peace, goodwill, love and harmony in the community. The contribution of the Christians in the field of maintaining peace, love and brotherhood will be appreciated and they are living by sharing love with each other with discipline. Christians sharing their love and happiness would be inspiring. We have all people here living with unity and love without any effects of communal harmony.

I end this report with a prayer which was recited at the programme countries seeking PEACE around the around, especially in war-torn countries :

Loving God,

Turn our hearts towards peace,

Take away our indifferences

May we honour all people as made in your image and likeness

Repair our relationships

Make us agents of forgiveness and mercy

Deepen our compassion

Help us to respond to those in need with open hearts and minds

Make each day an opportunity to share peace in all that we say and do

We make this prayer in the name of your Son Jesus, Prince of Peace, we pray. Amen