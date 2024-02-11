7 arrested over electrocution of 10-year-old in Bengaluru

The Varthur police, investigating the electrocution of 10-year-old Manya Damerla in the swimming pool area of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, off Varthur-Gunjur Road, have arrested seven persons, including the president of the flat owners’ association. It may be recalled that Manya was reportedly electrocuted, when she came in contact with a live wire in the swimming pool area, between 7.40 pm and 7.50 pm on December 28 last year. She was immediately rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Manya’s father Rajesh Kumar Damerla, Founder Director and CEO of DLK Megamart Private Limited, had filed a complaint, seeking action against the concerned. The Varthur police have registered a case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under Section 304 of the IPC against the seven accused.

“Our investigation reveals that the apartment complex maintenance personnel and the electricity vendors were aware of the faulty electric work in the pool area. The seven accused were arrested on Friday evening and remanded to judicial custody. Besides the president of the flat owners’ association, the others who are arrested are those in charge of swimming pool maintenance, electricity vendors and procurement management services,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar Gunare said.

The accused are identified as Debashish Sinha, the president of the flat owners’ association, and Javed Safiq Rao, Santosh Maharana, Bikas Kumar Forida, Bhaktha Charan Pradhan, Suresh Sambandan, and Govind Mandal.

Manya was studying at an international school near Dommasandra on Varthur Road. Her mother, Vinay Yepuri, is the Director of DLK Megamart Private Limited. The family resides in Tower-17 of the complex. Manya is the only daughter of the Damerla couple, who belong to Andhra Pradesh.

The girl had come down alone to play. The lift’s CCTV footage showed Manya coming down from her flat by the lift at 7.29 pm. Around 7.45 pm, she was found in the pool. By 7.55 pm, she was rushed to hospital. However, there was no CCTV near the place where the incident occurred.

After the death of his daughter, Rajesh had said that she fell inside the pool due to the electric shock. Alleging negligence on the part of those looking after the maintenance, apartment residents staged a protest.