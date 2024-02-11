CFAL’s Star Party: A Stellar Night for over 650 Enthusiasts



Mangaluru: CFAL, a leading institution in Mangaluru known for its commitment to STEM education, successfully organized a mesmerizing Star Party on February 3, at CFAL PU College, Akash Bhavan. The event, coordinated by Vijay Moras, program coordinator of CFAL, attracted an astounding crowd of over 650 people from various parts of Mangaluru, spanning all age groups.

The Star Party, an initiative by CFAL’s Astro Club, aimed to provide an unforgettable experience of celestial wonders to astronomy enthusiasts and the general public alike. The event commenced at 7 pm and continued till 10 pm, offering attendees an opportunity to explore the mysteries of the night sky.

Setting up for the event began early at 5:30 PM, with a dedicated team of over twenty volunteers meticulously preparing the telescopes. Among the array of telescopes, including two handmade and three professional ones, special attention was given to providing hands-on experience with the smaller, manoeuvrable handmade telescopes. The larger professional telescopes were strategically positioned for observing Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, and the Orion Nebula, a celestial nursery nestled within the Orion constellation.

Despite initial concerns due to the appearance of clouds post-sunset, the CFAL team adeptly navigated through the intermittent breaks, ensuring uninterrupted views of the celestial objects. The enthusiasm of the visitors, who poured in steadily throughout the evening, resulted in a bustling atmosphere on the 6th floor observation deck. To manage the overwhelming turnout and maintain safety protocols, arrangements were made for visitors to queue up on the 5th floor, allowing for a seamless flow of participants.

Speaking about the event, Vijay Moras expressed gratitude to the attendees for their overwhelming response and shared excitement for future initiatives. “We are thrilled by the immense turnout and the enthusiasm shown by the community for astronomy. The success of this Star Party motivates us to continue organizing such enriching experiences for the public,” said Moras.

Following the unprecedented success of the Star Party, CFAL aims to organize more such events in the future. Stay updated on upcoming events by following CFAL on Instagram at ‘cfalindia’.

About CFAL

CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning) is a premiere institute focusing on STEM education, renowned for delivering exceptional and consistent results in various competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, IISER, and numerous other STEM-related examinations, as well as making significant contributions in the research field. With a commitment to academic excellence and innovative teaching methodologies, CFAL strives to cultivate a passion for STEM among students and empower them to excel in their academic pursuits.