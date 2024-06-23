7 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

Baghdad: Seven Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in two airstrikes on their hideouts in Salahudin province, north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on IS hideouts and a tunnel used by the extremist militants in a mountainous area in the northeastern part of the province, according to a statement on Saturday from the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

According to initial reports, the airstrikes resulted in the killing of seven IS militants, including a leading figure, the statement said, without specifying the timing of the bombings, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017.

However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.