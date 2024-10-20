7 killed in US ferry dock collapse

New York: At least seven people have died from the partial collapse of a ferry dock on Sapelo Island in the US state of Georgia, according to local media.

A gangway at the dock collapsed on Saturday after being struck by a boat, plunging people who had gathered there for a celebration into the water, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

Multiple people were taken to hospitals and authorities continued to search for survivors, said Tyler Jones, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In a post on social media platform X, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that he and his family were “heartbroken by today’s (Saturday’s) tragedy on Sapelo Island. As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Sapelo Island today, following the tragedy at the ferry dock. Governor Kemp has sent state resources to aid in search, rescue, & recovery. Thank you to everyone who stepped up in the wake of this heartbreaking loss,” Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia said in a post on X.

Sapelo Island, a state-protected barrier island in McIntosh County, Georgia, is accessible only by boat.