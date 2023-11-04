70-year-old man held for firing at cops in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 70-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired from his revolver at a group of five police officials, who came looking for his son in connection with some cases filed against him, in Kannur.

The case pertains to Roshan, the son of Oommen Thomas, presently in custody of the police at Chirrakal in Kannur district.

A few cases have been lodged against Roshan and the last one was registered in October related to creating trouble at his neighborhood.

On Friday evening, the locals informed the police that Roshan who was on the run has been spotted at his house and soon the five-member police party came to his house.

Seeing the police, Thomas locked the house from inside.

But the police team was unrelenting and used a ladder to go up to the first floor. And when the police tried to forcefully open the door, Thomas fired thrice from his revolver.

The police later overpowered Thomas and took him into custody, while Roshan managed to slip away.

However, denying all charges, wife of Thomas said as her husband was peeved seeing a crowd with the police, hence he fired in the air to scare them.

She also pointed out their house and properties were ransacked and damaged by the people who came with the police.