Don’t make report public until tabled in Parliament: Trinamool on ethics panel’s report on Mahua



New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, during the all party meeting, said that Parliamentary committee’s report should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House as the Ethics Committee is all set to stage the report against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in the alleged ‘cash for Parliament question charge’.

It also asked the government to not pass the three major criminal bills in this session as these have major ramifications.

The All Party Meeting was held at the Parliament Library Building on Saturday, two days ahead of the Winter Session and was attended by 30 leaders of 23 parties. The meeting was chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, during the all party meeting six points was raised by its members.

The source said that the Trinamool Congress MPs during the meeting accused the government of reducing the all party meetings as a waste of time and slammed the government of secretly adding bills in the middle of the session without sharing at the all party meeting.

The Trinamool Congress, the source said, urged the government not to pass the three major criminal bills in the Winter Session as these bills have major ramifications.

The Trinamool leaders during the meeting, the source said, asked the government not to bulldoze its decision.

The source said that the party leaders also demanded for a detailed discussion on federal structure, MGNREGA dues, health funds, interference in states.

The Trinamool leaders, during the meeting alleged that that federal structure is under threat, the source said.

The source said that its leaders also urged the government to allow Opposition parties time to raise issues.

“Union government must allow discussion on unemployment of youth and price rise. Rather than have discussions only for self praise,” the source said while referring to the demand made by the Trinamool MPs.

Coming down heavily on the Parliament’s Ethics Committee report against party MP from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat Mahua Moitra, which will be tabled on Monday on the first day of the Session, the source said that the party leaders said, “Reports of Parliamentary committees should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House.”

The source said that the party leaders also highlighted that the latest report of the Ethics Committee has already been exposed to media.

The source said that during the meeting the party MPs said that while few MPs are under suspension, we are also seeing media reports that one member who belongs to our party is ‘going to be expelled shortly’.

“A discussion on the floor of the House may be held on this issue. Only after this discussion is had, does the House have the right to take its decision,” the source said, referring to the Trinamool party MPs demands in the all party meeting.

The Trinamool leaders, the source said also said that they want Parliament to run so government can be held accountable and the government must not run away like they have done in the past.

From the Trinamool Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien, both Parliamentary party leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari speaking to the media said, “Congress believes that the membership of those elected by the public should not be taken away by any committee and a discussion should be done on the same.”