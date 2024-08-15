78th Independence Day Celebrated in Mangalore with Great Patriotic Fervor

Mangaluru Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

Mangaluru: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Nehru Maidan, where District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundurao hoisted the national flag.

In his address, Minister Gundurao highlighted various developmental initiatives, including compensation for rain-related losses, the construction of a new surgical block at Wenlock Hospital, and the appointment of honorary teachers in government schools.

He also announced plans to develop an integrated township near Mangaluru city, aiming to create sustainable infrastructure and employment opportunities.

The minister highlighted the investments made in Wenlock Hospital, Rs 53 crore spent on renovations, a new surgical block with 12 modular operation rooms, and ongoing construction of a 35-bed dialysis centre, geriatric ward, and Cath lab.

Additionally, he mentioned the appointment of 1326 guest teachers to fill vacant posts in government primary and secondary schools.

The event featured a guard of honour from 16 teams, including police and student groups, and an impressive march past display.

Mayor Sudhir Shetty, MP Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr B.S. Santhosh Kumar, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, Western Range IGP Boralingaiah, ZP CEO Dr B.R. Anand and others were present.



