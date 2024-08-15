Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Accuses Sunil Kumar of Using God’s Name for Political Gains

Udupi: “Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar has alleged that Sunil Kumar has cheated the people by using the name of God for political gains.”

She was speaking to media persons in Udupi on August 15. “BJP MLA Sunil Kumar has fallen but has still not become humble. He is doing politics in the name of God Ram, and now he has cheated God himself. It is well-known whether the idol is made of copper or fiber. BJP has a habit of telling a lie a thousand times to make it true. Now, the people of Udupi district should wake up.

In the last cabinet meeting of the BJP government, a decision was taken not to install the idol of Parashuram in a hurry. We intend to go ahead with the work of the idol and complete it, as said by the CM,” said Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Responding to the controversy surrounding the Congress-BJP in Byndoor, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, “I know what violation of rights means, being a two-time MLA. I have common knowledge about the advantages and disadvantages of power. No one’s rights can be violated.”

She retorted, “Meetings of officials should be held where they are supposed to be held, it’s not a problem. But calling officials to a private place for a meeting is problematic. Government programs should be held in government offices, it’s a protocol.”

She expressed her anger against Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole.

Responding to the removal of bulletproof protection for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his speech at the Independence Day celebration at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, “Is Karnataka a state that needs bulletproof protection? Our Siddaramaiah is always strong. There’s no doubt about it. That’s why he’s called a tiger.”

She expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s security and the peaceful nature of the state.

“I have received information about the opposition to the toll gate near Kanchinadka. There is a lot of discussion about having two toll gates within a distance of four kilometers. I will visit the site with the District Commissioner, SP, and other officials to investigate. Paying tolls on both sides is causing problems for people. I will talk to the concerned minister and resolve the issue.”

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, “The delay in the construction of the Maravanthe – Someshwar Beach Port has come to my notice. I have spoken to the contractor, Biradar, about this. We are working to speed up the work. Instructions have been given to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.”