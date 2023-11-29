7th National Symposium on Women’s Mental Health & Perinatal Psychiatry at FMMC

7th National Symposium on Women’s Mental Health & Perinatal Psychiatry to be organized by Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru on 2 & 3 December 2023. The theme of the Symposium is “Women’s Health and Psychiatry-Contemporary Paradigms!”

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor professor and Hod of Psychiatry Father Muller Medical College and organising chairperson of the conference revealed that In commemoration of the silver jubilee celebration of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru -Indian Psychiatric Society,s Women and Mental Health, Speciality Section and Perinatal Psychiatry Speciality Session in association with Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru and Mangalore Psychiatric Society is organising the Seventh National Symposium on Women’s Mental health and Perinatal Psychiatry on 2 and 3 of December at the Decennial Memorial Hall at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru.

The theme of the Symposium is “Women’s Health and Psychiatry-Contemporary Paradigms!” This national symposium spans 2 days. First day there will be a session on lived experiences and a quiz. Paper and poster presentations will also be held on day one.

The second day will be highlighted by important discussions on postpartum depression, screening for mental disorders in pregnancy and menarche and neurodevelopment.

There is a panel discussion on contemporary paradigms. Interesting short topic discussions on gender-sensitive approaches, elder abuse, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and conduct disorder in a girl child will be discussed.

Dr Aruna Yadiyal organising secretary said that The symposium is being attended by nearly 200 delegates from all over India. Dr Gale Crasta joint organising secretary said that -Paramount topics pertaining to Women’s Mental Health will be discussed and postgraduate students attending from all over India will highly benefit from this symposium.

The inauguration ceremony is on 3rd December at 11 am. with Dr Vinay Kumar the President of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), joined by guests of honour- Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Fr Jeevan Sequeira- Administrator, FMMCH; Fr Nelson Pais- Asst Administrator, FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC; Dr Laxmikant Rathi-Vice President, IPS; Dr Arabinda Brahma- Hon secretary General, IPS; Dr O P Singh-Hon Editor, IPS; Dr B K Waraich-Chairperson, WMH Speciality Section; Dr Sonia Parial-Chairperson, Perinatal Psychiatry Speciality Section. along with Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor- Organizing secretary; Dr Aruna Yadiyal- Organizing secretary and Dr Gale Crasta- Organizing Joint Secretary.