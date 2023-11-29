Dr Ranjan P K – Professor in Anaesthesiology at KMC, Mluru is IMA President 2023-24

Dr Ranjan P K, Professor in Anaesthesiology at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru is Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru Branch President 2023-24

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was announced that The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru Branch has organised an Installation Ceremony for the new office bearers who will serve for the year 2023-24. The Installation Ceremony will take place on November 30, 2023, at the Dr A V Rao Conference Hall, IMA House, Attavar Road, Mangaluru, starting at 7:30 pm.

Members present on the dais at the press meet- (L-R)· Dr Prashantha B (Treasurer); Dr Ranjan R K (President); Dr Avin B R Alva (Secretary) and Dr Mahabalesh Shetty (Vice President)

The chief guest for the evening will be Anupam Agarwal IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City. Dr Mohammed Ismail Hejamadi MD, Chairman of the Kanachur Health Sciences Advisory Council, will be the Installation Officer.

The new office bearers for 2023-24 are as follows:

Dr Ranjan R K (President) Professor in Anaesthesiology at KMC, Mangaluru

Dr Avin B R Alva (Secretary) Dept of Community Medicine, KSHEMA, Deralakatte, Mangaluru

Dr Prashantha B (Treasurer) Dept of Hematologist, KMC, Mangaluru

Dr Mahabalesh Shetty- (Vice President) HoD Dept of Forensic Medicine, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), Mangaluru

The outgoing office bearers are Dr Venugopala D as President, Dr Archith Boloor as Secretary and Dr Nandakishore B as Treasurer.

A condolence meeting will be held before the installation ceremony to remember the Late Dr G G Laxman Prabhu, a renowned urologist and social worker who passed away recently.

About Dr RANJAN R K:

Born in 1964 in Kavalkatte, Bantwal, Dr Ranjan did his early education at Milagres High School, Mangaluru and graduated from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. He did his MBBS at KMC Mangaluru in 1988, and MD in Anaesthesiology at KMC Mangaluru in 1995.

Presently he is a Professor in Anaesthesiology at KMC Mangaluru, prior to which he was Dean at Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in 2012-13. He was also a Professor and HOD at SIMS 2010-15.

He joined Rotary in 1996, and was President Rotary Club of Mangalore Sunrise in 1998-99, Charter President, of Rotary Club of Mangalore City 2018-2020; District Pulse Polio Chairman 3180, 2015-16. His Extracurriculars include- Qualified Cricket Umpire KSCA 2000-15; and Hobbies as a Radio Amateur with Call sign VU2AXB. He is interested in Philately and Photography. Won prizes at Taluk, State, National and International level in Philately.

Married to Mrs Prathiba, a Practising Lawyer in Mangaluru and has a daughter Ms Mythili who completed Biomedical Engineering at MIT, Manipal. Presently working as Research Analyst at SIEMENS Company Bengaluru. She is also a national-level Badminton player.