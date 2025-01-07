9-Year-Old Alani Melody Enchants Packed Audience at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: On January 5, Mangalore witnessed an extraordinary celebration of music and culture as the 277th Program of Mandd Sobhann’s Monthly Theatre Series unfolded at the illustrious Kalaangann. The event drew a capacity crowd, all eager to witness a captivating performance by the prodigious talent of nine-year-old Alani Leora D’Souza, who mesmerized the audience with her rendition of nine enchanting songs.

The evening commenced with an inaugural ceremony led by the Chairman of Kalaangann, Ronald Mendonca, who unveiled the banner for the upcoming Konkani play “Sardar Simanv,” a remarkable production slated for the Mandd Drama team’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. The holistic celebration encapsulated the essence of community and cultural heritage, with Eric Ozario, the Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, presenting the ‘Gumatt’ – a traditional musical instrument – to young Alani, symbolically entrusting her with the legacy of Konkani music.

Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist Vijay D’Souza ceremoniously rang the bell to inaugurate the evening’s festivities, further enriching the spirit of collaboration prevalent throughout the event. The stage was graced with esteemed figures from Mandd Sobhann, including office bearers Louis J. Pinto, Keron Madtha, and representatives from the Mandd Drama team—Arun Raj Rodrigues, Viddu Uchil, and Vikas Kalakul—each contributing to the lively atmosphere of the gathering.

Alani D’Souza’s performance served as the highlight of the evening. With her charming presence, she delivered an impressive repertoire composed of works by celebrated artists such as Chafra D’Costa, Wilfy Rebimbus, Claude D’Souza, Chris Perry, Eric Ozario, Melwin Peris, and Lloyd Rego. Accompanied by a talented band led by Music Director Mavish, the ensemble’s melodic harmonies successfully complemented Alani’s vocal prowess, showcasing the depth of her musical talent.

The support of her trainer, Shilpa Cutinha, and fellow young artist, Arvin D’Cunha, along with the Blue Angels Choir, further amplified the delightful experience for the audience. Compered with grace by Roshan Kulshekar and a team of young children—Sanjana Mathias, Angel Cutinha, Anika D’Souza, and Shannon D’Costa—the event was a well-coordinated affair that seamlessly celebrated artistic expression and cultural continuity.

As the evening drew to a close, Alani’s mother, Lolita Saldanha, honored those who contributed to the event’s success with mementos, while her father, Ajay Glen D’Souza, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support.

The evening not only celebrated Alani’s exceptional talent but also underscored the importance of preserving and promoting Konkani culture through the arts, ensuring that the melodic legacy continues to inspire future generations.