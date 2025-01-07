FMCOP Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence with Academic Discourse

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) marked yet another momentous milestone as it commemorated 30 years of its undergraduate programme with the inauguration of an academic discourse on “Navigating Pain in Individuals with Recalcitrant Tennis Elbow: Translating Evidence to Practice”. The event, held at the Decennial Memorial Hall, showcased the institution’s commitment to excellence in education and healthcare services.

The academic discourse featured Dr. Nagarajan Manickaraj, a senior lecturer from the University of Tasmania, Australia, as the chief guest and resource person. The engaging sessions, conducted before and after the inaugural ceremony, offered attendees an in-depth exploration of evidence-based approaches to managing tennis elbow, a common yet challenging condition in physiotherapy practice.

Inaugural Ceremony Highlights

The ceremony began with a prayer led by the students of FMCOP, setting a solemn and graceful tone for the event. Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including:

• Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions

• Dr. Nagarajan Manickaraj, Chief Guest and Speaker

• Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy / FMMC / FMCOAHS

• Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital

• Prof. Cherisma D’Souza, Principal, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

The welcome address was delivered by Ms. Cyanna D’Souza, the organising secretary, who warmly greeted the gathering and set the stage for the programme.

A lamp-lighting ceremony symbolized the institution’s ongoing commitment to enlightenment and knowledge-sharing.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Nagarajan Manickaraj highlighted the importance of leadership, guidance, and the role of institutions like FMCI in fostering growth and inspiring the next generation of professionals. Based on his own experiences at FMCI, he emphasized the need to “give as you receive” and encouraged students to share their knowledge for the betterment of society.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho extended heartfelt New Year wishes and reflected on the joy and peace of the festive season. He applauded FMCOP’s legacy, emphasizing the critical role physiotherapy plays in rehabilitation and holistic health. “Physiotherapy not only addresses injuries but restores independence and overall well-being,” he said, praising the institution’s milestones in education and service over the past three decades.

A Legacy of Excellence

As FMCOP celebrates its 30-year journey, the institution continues to uphold its tradition of academic excellence and service. The event also marked the broader accomplishments of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, which recently celebrated several jubilees, reinforcing their position as leaders in healthcare and education.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Abigail, a first-year MPT student – Emcee of the event, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, speakers, and attendees for their valuable contributions to the programme’s success.

Moving Forward

The insightful sessions and the inspiring speeches by the dignitaries reflected FMCOP’s unwavering dedication to advancing the field of physiotherapy. As the institution moves forward, it remains committed to empowering future physiotherapists with the knowledge and skills needed to improve lives and contribute to society.