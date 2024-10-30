9th National Ayurveda Day Observed with Yen Ayu Vaidyaratna Award Ceremony 2024

Mangaluru: The 9th National Ayurveda Day was commemorated on October 29, 2024, by the Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Naringana, a constituent unit of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University.

The event was marked by the prestigious Yen Ayu Vaidyaratna Award, presented to Dr. Niranjan Acharya, MD, Ayu, of B C Road, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to the practice of Ayurveda and his eminent contributions to the field of Indian medicine.

The award ceremony took place at the Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, gathering esteemed guests and dignitaries. Dr. Asha Jyothi Rai from the Asare Charitable Trust graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Dr. B. H. Shripathi Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, served as the Guest of Honor. The program was also attended by Dr. Gururaja H, the Principal, along with the Vice Principal and Medical Superintendent of the institution.

The event spotlighted the significant role of Ayurveda in contemporary healthcare and underscored the importance of recognizing those who contribute to its advancement and promotion. Dr. Acharya’s extensive experience and dedication to serving humanity through Ayurveda were celebrated as exemplary.

The 9th National Ayurveda Day served not only as a moment of reflection on the rich heritage of Indian medicine but also as an inspiration for practitioners and students alike to further integrate Ayurveda into public health paradigms.