FMMC Hosts PG Clinics and Dr. Venkat Rao Memorial Postgraduate Quiz 2024

Mangaluru: October 26, 2024, the Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College organized the General Surgery Intercollegiate PG Clinics and Dr. Venkat Rao Memorial Postgraduate Quiz . The event, held in the Conference Hall of the Hospital, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, brought together 32 teams of postgraduate students from eight medical colleges across Mangalore, each competing to showcase their clinical acumen and knowledge.

The event began with a prayer led by Dr. Frana Dsouza, Junior Resident, followed by a welcome address from Dr. John Martis, Professor and Unit Chief of General Surgery. He paid homage to Dr. Venkat Rao, a former surgeon at Father Muller Hospital, in whose honor the quiz is held annually. Dr. Martis emphasized the value of such clinics in preparing postgraduates for their university examinations. The inaugural lamp-lighting ceremony included the Chief Guest Dr. Rajgopal Shenoy, Professor and Unit Head from KMC Manipal, who advised young surgeons on balancing studies with professional responsibilities and underscored the enduring importance of bedside clinical examinations. Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director of FMCI, extended his congratulations and highlighted the significance of empathy and hands-on clinical skills in patient care. Other notable attendees included Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, and Dr. Venkatesh B.M., Vice Dean of FMMC.

The morning clinics covered case presentations, including Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease, Carcinoma of Breast, and Skin Malignancy, moderated by an esteemed panel of experts: Dr. Rajgopal Shenoy, Dr. Harishchandra B. from Yenepoya Medical College, Dr. Bhagvan from K.S. Hegde Medical College, and Dr. Shivanand Prabhu from KMC Mangalore. The discussions stressed history-taking and clinical examination skills. Later, Dr. Prathvi Shetty, Professor of Surgery, led the quiz, featuring preliminary rounds and a six-round finale on topics such as surgical etymology, case presentations, instrument knowledge, and X-ray interpretation.

The competition concluded with Dr. Rithika Ramesh and Dr. Chetan from Srinivas Medical College clinching the first prize, Dr. Ganesh and Dr. Suhas from A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences securing second place, and Dr. Praveen and Dr. Jeevan from Father Muller Medical College finishing third. Senior faculty members awarded the prizes, and Dr. Shuba Rao, Professor and Unit Head, delivered the vote of thanks. A total of 120 participants attended the event, which received positive feedback for its academic rigor and emphasis on clinical skills.



