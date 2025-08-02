A Grateful Farewell to Rev. Fr Ajith Benjamine Menezes

An evening of heartfelt gratitude, remembrance, and transition at FMCI

Mangaluru: On the 2nd of August 2025, the Father Muller Convention Centre bore witness to an evening steeped in gratitude and reverence as the Management Committee, Advisory Board, faculty, staff, and well-wishers of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) came together to bid a fond and respectful farewell to Rev. Fr. Ajith Benjamine Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy.

The event was hosted collectively by the three colleges that were under his administrative stewardship, symbolizing a gesture of unity and appreciation for his dedicated years of service. The outgoing administrator was honoured with a ceremonial citation, silver memento, shawl, and a garland specially crafted for the occasion, in recognition of his invaluable contributions.

The citation presented reflected the depth of his pastoral and administrative ministry. It highlighted his remarkable vision in shaping the future of the three colleges under FMCI through thoughtful renovations that respected the Institution’s heritage architecture while modernizing its functionality. As a priest deeply rooted in the ministry of healing, Fr. Ajith was instrumental in implementing initiatives for the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of faculty, students, and staff alike. His homilies, widely appreciated for their relevance and depth, touched the hearts of many and continue to resonate even today.

His fraternal spirit extended beyond the walls of administration—he was known for drawing his fellow priests into joyful camaraderie, inviting them for evening badminton matches or simple meals that were always served with warmth and humility. His guiding principle of “simple, but the best” came to define both his hospitality and leadership style.

Equally noteworthy was his steadfast commitment to faculty, student, and staff development. His adeptness in navigating the ever-evolving requirements of affiliating and regulatory councils made him a valued pillar of support for all institutional processes. A strong advocate of continuous learning, Fr. Ajith often encouraged the academic community with powerful reminders that “reading fosters reflection, and learning leads to leadership.”

A man of tenacity and quiet strength, Fr. Ajith’s engineering acumen played a pivotal role in infrastructure development across campuses. From designing departmental expansions to guiding the aesthetics of renovation, he ensured that tradition and progress went hand in hand—retaining the charm of heritage while introducing contemporary excellence.

The evening also witnessed a symbolic passing of the baton, as Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor received the college files from Fr. Ajith and humbly acknowledged the responsibilities entrusted to him. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Director and all present, pledging his commitment to upholding the Institution’s mission and vision.

The Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, delivered the Presidential Address, reflecting on Fr. Ajith’s enduring contributions and spiritual leadership. He recalled how the outgoing Administrator had nurtured all levels of the Institution with fatherly care, precise planning, and prudent execution.

In his address, Fr. Ajith, visibly moved by the warmth and appreciation, thanked all former Directors and Administrators who shaped his journey, in particular Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, under whose mentorship he grew in administrative strength. His words were a beautiful blend of humility, hope, and encouragement to the new generation of leaders.

The farewell ceremony was meticulously coordinated by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; and Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy. The welcome was rendered by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, who provided a brief glimpse of Fr. Ajith’s workings in the Institutions while a farewell address on behalf of all the faculty was coined with gratitude by Dr. Supriya Aroor Hegde Prof and HOD Psychiatry and the Vote of thanks was provided by Chief Nursing Officer Rev. Sr Nancy Mathais. The programme was compeered by Mrs. Ida Sequira, Superintendent Admissions Office.

Also present were Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Rev. Fr. Sylvester Lobo Administrator of Thumbay Campus, Fr. Nelson Pais Administrator of HPD, Fr. Nilesh Crasta Administrator of Homeopathy and Pharamacy Colleges, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Assistant Administrator; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Venkatesh B.M., Additional Medical Superintendent; and Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer.

As Rev. Fr. Ajith Benjamine Menezes steps into his new role as Associate Director of St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, the FMCI family sends him forth with heartfelt prayers and best wishes. His legacy of selfless service, vision-driven leadership, and compassionate priesthood will continue to inspire generations to come.