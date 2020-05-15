Spread the love



















A J Hospital Clarifies on 68-year-old COVID-19 Positive Patient

Mangaluru: “The 68-year-old woman (P-1009), was referred from a hospital in Suratkal with the diagnosis of Cardiomyopathy and skin lesions on the leg on May 12, at 10.55 pm to our hospital. She was seen in the emergency department and later shifted to Isolation I C U”, said the Medical Director of A J Hospital Dr Prashanth Marla in a press release on May 15.

Dr Prashant Marla further said, “During the admission, the patient had one episode of low-grade fever. She was treated and her symptoms improved. As the hospital follows all the guidelines of Government, the throat swab of the said patient was sent to the Government Wenlock COVID Hospital on 13 May for the test. On May 15, the woman tested positive for COVID-19”.

Hence as per the protocol, the patient was shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital at 3:30 pm. Our hospital was closed for out-patient services and only from Monday, May 11 we restarted the OP services, our hospital follows all the COVID protocols.

All patients and their relatives will be tested with thermal scanners at the entrance

They need to compulsorily use a face mask and sanitise their hands

Later they will be again triaged by doctor/nurses where they need to complete COVID screening questioner

Only if they qualify they enter the hospital with only one relative

If there is a fever they would be seen at the dedicated fever clinic

If any patient comes with near COVID symptoms or from the suspected area they will be admitted in the isolation ward and swab sent for COVID testing

As a protocol, all healthcare workers who are in contact wear appropriate PPEs

All these patients are managed in isolation with dedicated staff

We follow strict no visitors policy

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...