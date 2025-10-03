A.J. Hospital & Research Centre Announces ‘Kudla Run – Edition 2’ for Cardiac Health Awareness

Mangaluru: In commemoration of World Heart Day 2025, A.J. Hospital & Research Centre is proud to announce the ‘Kudla Run – Edition 2,’ a cardiac health awareness run scheduled for Sunday, October 5th, 2025, commencing at 6:00 A.M. The venue for this event is A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Kuntikan, Mangalore. This significant event underscores the hospital’s ongoing commitment to promoting heart health and preventive care within the community.

The ‘Kudla Run – Edition 2’ aims to elevate public consciousness regarding the critical importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and proactively preventing heart diseases. By encouraging active participation, the initiative seeks to empower the general public to take meaningful steps towards improving their cardiac well-being. This initiative is strategically designed to disseminate crucial information to the general public, enabling them to benefit from the program’s insights.

The event anticipates enthusiastic participation from a diverse cohort, including the dedicated staff, students, and faculty of A.J. Hospital & Research Centre. Furthermore, esteemed members of the general public and notable philanthropists will lend their support, reinforcing the collective dedication to advancing cardiac health awareness.

A.J. Hospital & Research Centre recognizes the growing prevalence of heart-related ailments and the imperative need for early detection and preventive measures. Through the ‘Kudla Run,’ the hospital aspires to disseminate crucial information about risk factors, lifestyle modifications, and the benefits of regular check-ups. The organizers believe that heightened awareness will translate into more proactive health management among the populace.

The ‘Kudla Run – Edition 2’ is open to individuals of all ages and fitness levels, promoting inclusivity and widespread engagement. A.J. Hospital & Research Centre encourages everyone to join this vital cause and contribute to building a heart-healthy community. The hospital underscores the importance of collective action in fostering a healthier society.

About A.J. Hospital & Research Centre:

A.J. Hospital & Research Centre is a leading healthcare institution committed to providing exceptional medical services, cutting-edge research, and community outreach programs. With a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital strives to deliver comprehensive and compassionate care to patients. The institution is dedicated to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes through continuous innovation and a patient-centric approach.