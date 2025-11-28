A.J. Hospital & Research Centre Enhances Women’s Health Services with Advanced Hologic Imaging Systems

Mangalore: A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, continuing its tradition of adopting cutting-edge medical technologies, has augmented its diagnostic capabilities with the installation of two advanced imaging systems from Hologic U.S.A. The new additions include a 3D mammography system with vacuum-assisted breast biopsy functionality and a state-of-the-art whole-body DEXA system.

The Hologic 3D mammography system, incorporating digital breast tomosynthesis, offers high-resolution, layer-by-layer visualisation of breast tissue. This advanced imaging modality significantly enhances the detection and characterisation of breast lesions, providing a distinct advantage over conventional 2D mammography. The system is further equipped with advanced capabilities for contrast imaging. Its integration with a vacuum-assisted breast biopsy device enables precise and minimally invasive sampling of suspicious areas within the same setting. This integration streamlines the biopsy process, reducing procedure times and enhancing patient comfort compared to traditional stereotactic biopsy techniques.

In addition to the advanced mammography system, the hospital has also installed a Hologic whole-body DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) system. This system utilises low-dose X-ray technology to deliver precise measurements of bone mineral density and comprehensive body composition analysis. The DEXA system provides detailed information on fat mass, lean mass, and visceral adipose tissue. These capabilities are crucial for the diagnosis and monitoring of osteoporosis, sarcopenia, and metabolic diseases. Furthermore, the system has applications in nutrition, obesity management, and sports medicine.

These installations underscore A.J. Hospital & Research Centre’s dedication to early detection, evidence-based prevention, and the provision of patient-centred cancer and metabolic health services to the region. By investing in these advanced technologies, the hospital aims to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance treatment outcomes, and promote proactive healthcare management.

The new facility will be inaugurated by Dr A.J. Shetty, President of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust, on November 28th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. This event marks a significant step forward in A.J. Hospital & Research Centre’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to the community.