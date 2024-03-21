A J Hospital & Research Centre launches advanced Cardiac Facilities which are unique to this region.

Mangaluru: A J Hospital launches three unique facilities in the Cardiac department which will help for better diagnostics and care of the patients. The president of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust Dr A J Shetty launched the Cardiac Facilities at the Hospital premises on March 20.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): with artificial intelligence, this is the only second machine in Karnataka after Bangalore, supplied by Abbot Health Sciences USA. This is an imaging tool used in the Cath lab during angioplasty. It uses near-infrared light to visualise cross-sectional 3D images of heart blood vessels. It helps the Cardiologists to see the size & length of blocks to select the appropriate stent and to check the proper stent placement which will benefit the patient to a large extent.

Cardiac MRI & CT: with advanced Cardiac software the MRI at A J Hospital provide useful information identifying heart functions, valve abnormalities, heart muscle viabilities etc without any interventions & radiation risks. To complement the MRI, there are 256 Slice advanced artificial intelligence CT and advanced PET CT all from Siemens USA. To back this there is a dedicated Cardiac Imaging Radiologist to analyse these reports. Again, it’s a unique facility which is available here other than a few centres in Bangalore.

Advanced Echocardiogram machine with 4D: it’s supplied from Philips USA which again is the second installation in Karnataka, and has the most advanced features along with trans oesophageal scanning. This gives accurate heart scans in adult, paediatric and neonatal patients.

With these advancements, A J Hospital Cardiac care unit is in par with the most advanced centres in the world, backed by dedicated doctors & staff to provide quality healthcare to the needy.

During this launching ceremony, the vice president of LMET, Prashanth Shetty, Medical Director Dr Prashanth Marla, Director Dr Amitha Marla, Dr Ashok Hegde – Dean, Cardiologists Dr Manjunath B V, Dr Purushotham, Dr Praveen Shetty, Dr Prem Alva, along with other Staff were present.