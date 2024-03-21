St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, Fostering Excellence in Education

St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, located in the heart of the city of Mangaluru, is a unit of the renowned St Aloysius Institutions. Committed to nurturing student’s holistic growth, it stands tall as a symbol of academic excellence and character development. Established in 2012, with a vision of imparting quality and transformative education, the school has been a guiding light for students in the past 12 years. Rooted in the Jesuit values and tradition of Ignatian spirituality, the school emphasizes the development of the whole person – intellectually, morally, socially, and spiritually. With its motto “Lucet et Ardet” which means “Shine to Enkindle”; the school has been consistently inspiring and nurturing today’s young minds for tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities.

St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, while adhering to the curriculum prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education, ensures that students receive a comprehensive and globally recognized education. The school’s academic programmes are designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, thus preparing students to excel in an ever-changing world. It has classes ranging from Kindergarten to Class XII and is a co-ed school. Currently, it has the strength of more than 1600 students under the care of a committed team of teachers. The Principal, Fr Mewlyn Anil Lobo SJ, is a visionary leader who directs the institution – in a healthy, secure and nurturing environment – along the path of transformative education.

With faculty members who are not just educators but also mentors, dedicated to the holistic development of their students, it is no wonder that Class X of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School secured 100% results in the Board Examination 2022-23. With their expertise and guidance, the faculty members encourage the students to explore their interests, pursue their passions, and strive to attain academic excellence. Both the faculty and the students are greatly assisted in the achievement of these goals by the modern infrastructure, world-class facilities and favourable environment that the school provides – not to mention the spacious classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, and a vast library.

Much of education, it is rightly said, takes place outside the classroom. The dictum is visibly demonstrated in the plethora of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School offers to its students. The former include Club activities, Bunny Movement, Cubs and Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides and N.C.C; and the latter include Karate,

Chess, Skating, Swimming, Instrumental Music, Dance, Arts & Crafts and Creative writing. These activities go a long way, directly or indirectly, in providing students with opportunities to hone their artistic talents and leadership skills – with particular emphasis on the art of communication and public speaking. Aptitude tests, administered to high school students, pave the way for career guidance sessions which are of great help in pursuing one’s interests and choosing one’s profession. The motivation engendered by these facilities is greatly augmented by the inspirational talks by eminent personalities whose values and efforts have led them to success and happiness in life.

The horizons of education extend beyond the classroom, it is true, but they do not stop there. Holistic education goes beyond the limits of the campus and reaches out to the wider world. Our students participate in hands-on projects that help them to reach out to fellow humans with empathy, compassion and solidarity – particularly to those who are on the margins of society. As global citizens, their young minds seek out their fellow citizens in other countries of the world. The international collaborative project of the school has prepared the grounds for student exchange programmes in partnership with like-minded schools in Italy. They also take part in the project called ‘Connected Classroom’ in ‘Educate Magis’, a network of Jesuit Schools worldwide. St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School is a proud recipient of the British Council’s International School Award for three consecutive periods.

Recognizing the importance of parental involvement in a child’s upbringing, St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School actively draws the parents on board to be partners in the noble enterprise. The periodic parent-teacher meetings facilitate open communication and collaboration between parents, teachers, and students.

In sum, St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School provides a congenial environment for young minds to grow academically, socially, and spiritually. The school is committed to moulding young people to become “men and women for and with others” and thus, being enlightened with the light of knowledge, to become “fires that enkindle other fires.”