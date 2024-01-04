A J Hospital to Hold Cardiology Conference ‘SPECTRUM-2024’ on Jan 6

Mangaluru: One day Cardiology Conference “SPECTRUM – 2024” has been arranged on Saturday the 6th of January 2024 at Hotel “The Ocean Pearl”, Kodialbail, Mangalore.

This is the 13th edition of ‘SPECTRUM’ which started in 2012. The conference will be attended by about 250 delegates consisting of Cardiologists, Physicians, Post-Graduates of Cardiology and Medicine all over Karnataka and neighboring states.

Eminent speakers from our Country as well as International Speakers will adorn this conference. The programme includes lectures, debates, interactive sessions in various fields of Cardiology. – says the Organizing Chairman Dr. B. V. Manjunath, Chief Cardiologist, A. J. Hospital & Research Centre and Prof & HOD of Cardiology, A. J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru.