‘Who is creating terror?’ Pejawar seer on Cong leader’s Godhra-like incident in K’taka remarks



Vijayapura: Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, the trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Thursday criticized the Congress leaders for making statements like ‘India is being turned into a Hindu country’ and ‘there is the possibility of a Godhra-like incident in the state’. He questioned them, asking “who was creating terror among the people”.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura after visiting Jnana Yogashrama, Pejawar seer slammed CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra, over his remarks expressing reservations about “India becoming a Hindu country”. He also criticized Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad for his statement on the “recurrence of a Godhra-like incident in Karnataka”.

The Pejawar seer stated that Yathindra’s statements were incorrect as India has always been a Hindu country. He expressed concern that such statements give room for suspicion that preparations are underway to turn the country into something like Pakistan.

Reacting to the statement about the recurrence of a Godhra-like incident in Karnataka, the seer questioned why the Congress leader was not approaching the police department if he has information about such an incident. He raised concerns about whom the leader was trying to protect, and criticized the mind-set that seems to allow tragedies to happen.

The Pejawar seer declared that those making such statements were terrorists, accusing them of trying to scare the devotees of Lord Rama and creating terror across the country.

He appealed to the Congress leaders to share the information to help solve issues rather than making statements that spread fear.

Regarding the objections about not receiving invitations for the inaugural event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Pejawar seer stated that “such conduct was undesirable”. He said that the dispute over the Ram Mandir began over 500 years ago, and the request had been made to Congress leaders many times. He indirectly criticized the Congress for obstructing when others took the initiative.

Responding to an argument about the late PM Rajiv Gandhi allowing worship on the disputed land, Pejawar seer questioned the significance of that action and challenged whether they are ready to take blame for not establishing Ram Rajya. He criticized the attitude of taking credit for benefits and blaming others for risks.

Commenting on the arrest of a Kar Sevak during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Pejawar seer acknowledged that punishing the guilty is justifiable but criticized the timing of the action, stating that it sends the wrong message.



