A Life of Devotion and Leadership: Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Celebrates 37 Years of Priesthood

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), celebrated a significant milestone as he completed 37 years of devoted priesthood, including 14 impactful years in service to FMCI. A symbol of humility, faith, and visionary leadership, Fr Richard has held multiple key roles within the institution — each marked by a steadfast commitment to its healing mission and holistic development.

Beginning his journey at FMCI as Assistant Director, Fr Richard soon assumed greater responsibilities as Administrator, and later as Director In-charge. In 2017, he was officially appointed as the Director of FMCI, a role in which he continues to serve with distinction. Under his dynamic leadership, FMCI has witnessed a remarkable transformation, both in terms of infrastructure and technological advancement.

His tenure has been instrumental in ushering in a paperless hospital ecosystem, aligning the institution with modern healthcare standards and improving operational efficiency. He was pivotal in the procurement of advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, including 3 Tesla and 1.5 Tesla MRI scanners, and state-of-the-art radiotherapy systems, enhancing the institution’s capacity to provide world-class care.

Fr Richard also spearheaded the renovation of the 35-year-old Outpatient Department (OPD) building, breathing new life into a core component of patient care while preserving its legacy. His focus on infrastructure expansion, quality healthcare delivery, and administrative innovation has positioned FMCI among the leading healthcare institutions in the region.

He is also credited with the works for the accreditations of NABH, NABL for the hospital which he diligently oversaw, making FMCI units of FMMC & FMMCH first in the Karnataka State to have all the 3 accreditations of NAAC, NABH and NABL.

Bearing a striking resemblance to Rev. Fr Augustus Muller, the venerable founder of FMCI, Fr Richard is often seen as a spiritual and ideological reflection of that legacy—continuing to uphold the mission of “Heal and Comfort” with grace and purpose.

In a touching tribute to mark this milestone, Fr Ajith Menezes, a close associate and fellow administrator, organized a heartfelt celebration that included a specially inscribed cake and a jasmine-laid garland, a symbolic nod to Shirva Maligay, Fr Richard’s roots and source of early inspiration. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Fr Nelson Pais Administrator FMHPD, Fr Nilesh Crasta Asst Administrator FMMCH showered praise and joy on the occasion.

Commendable in every sense, his calm demeanor, inclusive leadership, and unwavering commitment to service continue to inspire the FMCI family and the broader community it serves. The whole FMCI with its healthcare hospitals and educational units pray that his ministry of priesthood be even more fruitful and serve humanity at large.