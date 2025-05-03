Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Police Apprehend Eight Suspects in Bajpe

Mangalore: Mangalore City Police have apprehended eight individuals in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty, a resident of Karinja in Bantwal Taluk. Shetty succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal assault that occurred on February 1, 2025, at approximately 8:30 PM near Kinnipadavu Junction in Bajpe village.

According to police reports, Shetty was traveling with friends in his Innova car when he was ambushed by assailants in a white Swift car and a Bolero pick-up vehicle. The vehicles rammed into Shetty’s Innova, forcing it to stop before the occupants launched an attack using deadly weapons. Shetty was admitted to A.J. Hospital but later passed away.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Bajpe Police Station, prompting the formation of specialized investigation teams by the Police Commissioner of Mangalore City. These teams comprised members from the Mangalore CCB ACP team, the Mangalore North Sub-Division ACP team, and a dedicated unit from Bajpe Police. Their joint efforts led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a prior assault in 2023 on Abdul Safwan, the prime suspect, allegedly committed by associates of Suhas Shetty. Police further learned that Safwan, feeling threatened by Shetty and his associates, conspired to retaliate. Adil Mehroof, brother of the deceased Ghazil from a separate Surathkal case, is alleged to have provided financial support for the murder.

The vehicles used in the crime, a Swift car (KA 19 MK 1501) and a Bolero pick-up (KA 20 AB 2459), along with the weapons employed in the assault, have been seized by authorities. The search for any remaining accomplices is currently ongoing.

The arrested individuals are identified as:

Abdul Safwan (29), Shantigudde, Bajpe Village, Mangalore

Niyaz (25), Shantigudde, Bajpe Village, Mangalore

Mohammed Musammir (32), Shantigudde, Bajpe Village, Mangalore

Kalandar Shafi (29), Kursugudde, Kalavaru, Baala Village, Mangalore

Adil Mehroof (27), Mangalapete, Baala Village, Mangalore

Nagaraj M (20), Kotehole, Mavinakere Village, Kalasa Taluk, Chikkamagaluru

Mohammed Rizwan (28), Jokatte, 62nd Thokur Village, Mangalore

Ranjith (19), Rudrapade, Kalasa Taluk, Chikkamagaluru

The Mangalore City Police are continuing their investigation and will provide further updates as they become available.



