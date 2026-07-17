A New Era in Orthopaedics: Father Muller Performs South Kanara’s First Robotic Hip Replacement

Where precision meets compassion — Coastal Karnataka steps into the age of robotic joint surgery

Mangaluru: In a landmark achievement for healthcare in coastal Karnataka, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has successfully performed South Kanara’s first robotic total hip replacement, ushering in a new era of precision-driven orthopaedic surgery and placing the region firmly on the map of advanced joint care.

he milestone procedure brings cutting-edge robotic technology directly to patients in the region, significantly reducing the need to travel to distant metropolitan centres for world-class joint replacement surgery.

The historic surgery was led by Dr. Vivian Roshan D’Almeida, Joint Replacement Surgeon and Unit Chief, whose expertise guided the entire procedure. He was supported by an accomplished surgical team comprising Dr. Ashwin Kamath and Dr. Alfred Lobo, along with the unit’s dedicated residents. The anaesthesia team, led by Dr. Kishen Shetty and Dr. Ritesh D’Cunha, ensured a smooth and safe procedure, while Nurse Nishin played a vital role in the operating theatre. The success of the surgery was further strengthened by meticulous pre-operative optimisation carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr. Glen Fernandes, Dr. Pradeep Pereira, and Dr. Sudeep, whose careful preparation laid the foundation for an excellent clinical outcome.

Robotic hip replacement combines the surgeon’s expertise with advanced three-dimensional planning and real-time precision. The technology enables highly accurate implant positioning, superior restoration of joint mechanics, and personalised surgical planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. These advantages translate into improved function, enhanced stability, and the potential for faster recovery.

“The introduction of robotic joint replacement reflects our commitment to offering patients the latest evidence-based technology while maintaining the highest standards of safety and clinical excellence,” said Dr. Vivian Roshan D’Almeida.

This achievement further strengthens Father Muller’s reputation in orthopaedics. The Department of Orthopaedics is a comprehensive unit offering specialised expertise in trauma care, arthroscopy, spine surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery, and joint replacement. Under the leadership of Dr. Mrinal Shetty, the department has established itself as one of the region’s most advanced orthopaedic centres.

The landmark surgery was made possible through the vision and support of the hospital management, led by Director Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, who expedited the acquisition of one of the most advanced robotic systems for joint replacement surgery. This investment reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to bringing the latest innovations in medical technology to the people of coastal Karnataka.

With the successful completion of South Kanara’s first robotic hip replacement, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has set a new benchmark in orthopaedic surgery, opening the door for countless patients to benefit from minimally invasive, precision-guided joint replacement procedures closer to home than ever before.