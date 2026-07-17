St Aloysius University Vice-Chancellor Conferred Honorary Colonel and Colonel Commandant Rank

Mangaluru: Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, was conferred the honorary appointment of Honorary Colonel and Colonel Commandant by Air Commodore Kamal Chadha, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, at a ceremonial function held in Mangaluru on July 16.

The honorary appointment recognises Rev. Dr. Martis’s outstanding contribution to education, youth empowerment, leadership, and nation-building. In his new role, he is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the University and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), while inspiring students to actively participate in NCC training, community service, and programmes promoting national integration.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Commodore Kamal Chadha highlighted that educational institutions and the NCC share a common responsibility in developing disciplined, confident, and socially responsible citizens. He said NCC training equips young people with leadership qualities, courage, teamwork, and a strong sense of duty towards the nation.

The Mangalore NCC Group has a significant presence across 239 educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts, with a total strength of more than 15,700 cadets.

The Group has earned distinction through outstanding performances at the Republic Day Camp, securing second place in the Inter-Group Championship, and winning accolades in national-level drone competitions, the All India Nau Sainik Camp, and Idea and Innovation competitions.

NCC training has also enabled many young men and women from the region to join the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces.

As the NCC continues to groom and shape the youth of the region into future leaders, an increasing number of educational institutions have expressed interest in incorporating the NCC into their curriculum. The collaboration between the NCC and educational institutions is expected to play a vital role in nurturing disciplined, responsible, and patriotic youth committed to leadership, community service, and nation-building.