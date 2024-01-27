A People Friendly Cop! Head Constable Manikanta M Recipient of President’s Appreciable Service Award

A People-Friendly Cop! Mangaluru City Police at Pandeshwar Police Station Head Constable Manikanta Mandarabailu, Recipient of President’s Appreciable Service Award- He will receive the award at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru shortly



Mangaluru: Here is a police personal who could be seen in front, whether it is during the arrival of the PM, or CM to the City; or at any events organized in the City or during any police events, he is always there to interact or greet you with his signature smile and friendliness. Apart from that He is a fun-loving, jolly, and easy-going guy, and mixes with all types of people, including the police personnel. He is Friendly, Approachable, Courteous, and an Easy-Going Person. And if you need any help from him, he is always ready to oblige you. And he is none other than Mangaluru City Police Head Constable MANIKANTA MANDARABAILU, assigned at West Police Station, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru.

It is a proud moment for Mangaloreans to know that such a dedicated, committed, friendly, Courteous and always on-the-go, Manikanta M, currently serving in the ACP (traffic) office, was selected to receive the prestigious President’s Appreciable Service Award of 2024. This distinguished honour was conferred during the Republic Day Parade, recognizing Manikanta’s exemplary dedication and contributions to the field of law enforcement.

Mangaluru City Police Head Constable Manikanta Mandarabailu

Manikanta embarked on his journey in the police department on April 15, 2000, starting his service at the Puttur rural police station. Over the years, he has served in various capacities, including Mangaluru North, south, Urwa, Mangaluru Traffic West, and Barke police stations, showcasing his versatility and commitment to maintaining law and order. At present, Manikanta is diligently discharging his duties at the ACP traffic office in Pandeshwar.

His commendable work in general duty, assistant station writing, investigative assistance, and intelligence gathering has earned widespread acclaim from his superiors. Known for his dedication and honesty, Manikanta has consistently provided timely information on potential untoward incidents, contributing to the maintenance of communal harmony in society. He was also felicitated by DG/IGP Karnataka State Police Alok Kumar, and also by Mangaluru Police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, as part of Republic Day honours.

Manikanta’s track record includes successfully tracing numerous absconding accused and playing a pivotal role in resolving over 1000 cases in Lok Adalat. His efforts extend beyond the conventional duties, as he actively works to improve relations between the police force and the public. In recognition of his outstanding service, Manikanta was previously honoured with the CM’s medal in 2022, and he continues to receive numerous letters of appreciation for his unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring public safety.

Bajpe Police Station ASI Sri RAMA POOJARY

It is learnt that apart from Manikanta M, yet another City Police ASI assigned at Bajpe Police Station Rama Poojary , has also been conferred with the prestigious President’s Appreciable Service Award of 2024.

TEAM MANGALOREAN congratulates Manikanta Mandarabailu, who has always been a great friend and fan of Mangalorean.com for his proud achievement. We Salute You!



