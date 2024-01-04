A Rare Kannada inscription discovered in Goa

In the premises of Mahadeva temple at Cacoda in Southern Goa a rare inscription written in Kannada and Sanskrit languages was found by my friend Dr Rajendra Kerkar a dedicated environmentalist of Goa, and brought to my notice for study, says Prof. T. Murugeshi., Associate Professor in Ancient History and Archaeologist (R)., from Udupi in his press release.

The epigraph is engraved in Kannada and Nagari characters of the 10th century A.D. and belongs to the Kadambas of Goa. The inscription opens with an auspicious word Be it well (Swasthi Shri) and records that when Talara Nevayya was administering the mandala, his son Gundayya having taken a vow to fulfil his father’s desire to capture the Gopura the port of Goa, fought and died after fulfilling his father wish. Very interestingly, the record is composed as a vocal statement on the death of his son from the mouth of a lamenting father. It is in the literary style of Talangre inscription of Jayasimha I of the same period.

Importance:

Kadambas of Goa were the subordinates of Chalukyas of Kalyana. Chalukyan emperor Tailapa II was appointed Kadamba Shasthadeva as Mahamandaleshwara of Goa, for his help in overthrowing the Rashtrakutas. Kadamba Shasthadeva conquered the city of Chandavara from the Shilaharas in 960 A.D. Later on he conquered the port of Gopakapattana (present-day Goa), perhaps in this battle Gundayya the son of Talara Nevayya participated and won the port at the cost of his life. The Lamented father prized the heroic fight of his son and erected a memorial stone of inscription in honour of his son in the temple premises of Mahadev of Cacoda.