A Romance of Rain, Music and Singing: Sangeet Sandhi Sets the Hearts Ringing

Mangaluru: Mangaluru witnessed a mesmerizing fusion of nature and music during Sumell’s Musical Nite, an event held on October 6, 2024, in celebration of International Music Day. The enchanting romance between the rain cascading outside and the melodious singing resonating within the hall of Kalaangann created an atmosphere brimming with charm. Complemented by the rhythmic thunder and lightning, the evening unfolded as a symphony of emotions, engaging both performers and audience alike.

A total of 46 singers graced the stage, their voices weaving a tapestry of sounds across eight languages: Konkani, Tulu, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Sinhalese, and Spanish. This diverse array of musical expressions filled the souls of the audience with a profound melodic resonance, as the skills and artistry exhibited by musicians such as Roshan Bela, Sanjay Rodrigues, Sanjeet Rodrigues, and Stalin D’Souza elevated the experience to euphoric heights. Each note struck a chord, sending music flowing through the veins of all present, enveloping them in the richness of cultural diversity.

The evening commenced traditionally with musician Roshan Crasta Bela ringing the bell to initiate the 274th Monthly Theatre of Mandd Sobhann. A significant highlight of the celebration was the conferral of the International Music Day Award to Niranjan Sunil Kumar, a proficient violinist, and esteemed music teacher, recognizing his contributions to the field. This honorary moment was made poignant by the heartfelt words of gratitude from Sunil Kumar, whose emotions resonated with the audience, creating a shared sense of appreciation.

The program was adroitly managed by comperes Anil Dcunha, Ajay D’Souza Taccode, Dr. Zeena Mendonca, and Ashline Vismaya Lobo, while Lavina Danti moderated the formal proceedings. The event was meticulously organized under the leadership of Raina Sequeira, who offers a nurturing environment for nearly 60 music enthusiasts from Byndoor to Bantwal. Established in 2015, Sumell – The Singing Club of Mandd Sobhann, continues to enhance its members’ vocal abilities through dedicated practice sessions held every third Sunday at Kalaangann.

In conclusion, Sumell’s Musical Nite successfully encapsulated the spirit of International Music Day, merging the romance of rain with the vibrant beats of music and singing. The event not only celebrated musical talent but also fostered community and togetherness, reminding all in attendance of the beautiful connections that art can create amidst the natural world.