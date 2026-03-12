AAP lying on ‘manhandling’ of its workers in Rajendra Nagar: Delhi BJP​

New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ attempt to tarnish the BJP’s image by levelling false allegations of manhandling of their workers in the Rajendra Nagar area.​

He said AAP leaders were spreading lies as part of a larger conspiracy to have BJP leaders take credit for development work in Rajendra Nagar, which is actually being carried out by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.​

Kapoor said the AAP leaders are trying to level false allegations against the BJP leaders of the area, as they want to play the victim card.​

He hit out at the AAP’s tactics of pursuing a politics of falsehood and spreading lies to tarnish rivals’ images.​

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that to take credit for the road and other development work in the area, AAP councillors and workers created a ruckus in Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday night, during which one of their workers slipped, fell, and got injured.​

He said the AAP is trying to create a controversy by spreading lies that their workers were injured by BJP supporters.​

Kapoor stated that, in 2024, the then AAP MLA of Rajendra Nagar had the road in Inderpuri ward dug up to begin certain development works using funds from the Delhi Jal Board. However, neither the development work nor the road was rebuilt.​

In February 2025, MP Bansuri Swaraj and newly elected BJP MLA Umang Bajaj made persistent efforts and finally got the development work completed through Delhi Jal Board officials and a private contractor. The entire road was constructed using the road-cutting charges deposited by the Jal Board contractor.​

Councillor Jyoti Gautam, from the Aam Aadmi Party, who remained silent for two years, is now trying to take credit for the work as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections approach.​

The Delhi BJP spokesperson asked AAP leaders at the press conference: if this development work in Inderpuri was being carried out through their MLA or councillor funds, why did they not complete it in 2024 itself?​