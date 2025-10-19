Abhishek Suicide Case: No Evidence of Honey Trap Found So Far – SP Hariram Shankar

Udupi: The Udupi district police have issued a preliminary report concerning the suicide of Abhishek, a young man hailing from Karkala, stating that initial investigations have not yielded any definitive evidence to substantiate allegations of a honey trap scheme. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar addressed the media, outlining the progress and findings of the ongoing inquiry.

According to SP Shankar, law enforcement has conducted a thorough analysis of the digital devices belonging to the accused parties. This analysis was supplemented by detailed interrogations predicated on extracted phone data, bank transaction records, and a comprehensive review of call and chat logs. Furthermore, authorities have gathered information from Abhishek’s network of friends, relatives, and acquaintances.

The preliminary findings indicate that there is currently no tangible proof to support the claim that a honey trap led to Abhishek’s tragic death. Critically, the accused girl’s mobile phone did not contain any obscene photos or videos, and there is no documented instance of her disseminating any such content to third parties. Police confirmed that Abhishek transferred money to the girl in September; however, the girl promptly returned the full amount on the same day. She reportedly conveyed that they were not in a relationship and that she did not desire his financial support.

SP Shankar also referenced an earlier case involving a missing youth named Thejas, during which Abhishek had stated he possessed no knowledge regarding Thejas’s disappearance. It was revealed that, prior to his suicide, Abhishek purportedly shared videos of the accused girl within a WhatsApp group comprised of colleagues from Lady Goschen Hospital. Subsequent to this dissemination, the accused girl contacted Abhishek and issued a warning that she would file a formal police complaint.

The videos currently circulating on various social media platforms were originally recorded by a friend of the accused girl, who also appears in the footage. These videos were then shared privately with the accused girl via WhatsApp. SP Shankar stated that the investigation revealed that Abhishek gained unauthorized access to the accused girl’s WhatsApp account and illicitly obtained these videos.

Abhishek’s mobile phone has been submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a comprehensive analysis. This analysis is currently pending. In addition, law enforcement is actively investigating the purpose behind the recording of a video depicting a “dress change” inside Lady Goschen Hospital, specifically examining whether the video was exploited for purposes of extortion. Handwriting analysis of the suicide note is also underway to verify its authenticity.

SP Shankar emphasized that the investigation is still in progress. “This report reflects only the interim stage of the inquiry. So far, there is no evidence of sexual assault or a honey trap. Until the truth is fully established, accusing or shaming anyone on social media is both unacceptable and punishable under law,” he asserted. The police have urged the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.