Absconding Manoj Kodikere and Chethu Padil Arrested in KCOCA Case

Kundapur: Law enforcement officials in Kota have successfully apprehended two individuals who had been evading arrest in connection with a case filed under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA). The arrests represent a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat organized crime within the region. The Police Department has also commendably rewarded the anonymous informants whose crucial tip-offs were instrumental in the apprehension of the fugitives.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manoj Kulal, also known by his alias Manoj Kodikere, and Chetan, who also goes by Chethu Padil. Both men were subjects of an intensive manhunt following their implication in Kota Police Station Crime No. 208/2025, registered under the KCOCA Act. Their sustained evasion of legal proceedings prompted a widespread appeal for public assistance.

To expedite their capture, the Kota Police Department had previously issued a public notice soliciting information from citizens regarding the accused’s whereabouts. A substantial cash reward of Rs 50,000 was offered for credible intelligence that would lead directly to their apprehension. This proactive measure underscored the department’s commitment to leveraging community engagement in its law enforcement endeavors.

Acting on reliable intelligence furnished by members of the public, authorities successfully located and arrested Chetan alias Chethu Padil on April 30, 2026. Following further investigation and continued public cooperation, Manoj Kulal, alias Manoj Kodikere, was subsequently apprehended on June 11, 2026, ending his period of abscondence.

In recognition of their invaluable contribution to the successful resolution of this case, the previously announced cash reward has been promptly disbursed to the informants. This action reinforces the Police Department’s dedication to acknowledging and incentivizing public cooperation in criminal investigations.

A spokesperson for the Kota Police Department emphasized the indispensable role of public cooperation in fostering a secure environment and ensuring the effective tracing and apprehension of offenders. The department reiterated its appeal to all citizens to continue sharing any information that may assist law enforcement agencies in upholding law and order, thereby facilitating the impartial administration of justice and safeguarding community well-being. This ongoing collaboration between the police and the public is paramount in the sustained fight against criminal elements.